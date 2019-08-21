Quantcast

Santos first-half profit soars on higher output, Quadrant buy

Reuters


Aug 22 (Reuters) - Australia's No.2 independent gas producer Santos Ltd on Thursday posted a 89% jump in half-year profit, boosted by its acquisition of Quadrant Energy and strong output from its Cooper Basin fields in South Australia.

Santos acquired Quadrant Energy last year in a $2.15 billion deal and in turn got an 80 percent stake in the promising Dorado oil find.

The Adelaide-based gas producer on Thursday increased its forecast on savings from the acquisition to between $50 million and $60 million per year, from $30 million to $50 million.

It also lowered its capital spending forecast for the year to between $950 million and $1.05 billion, from about $1.1 billion.

Santos' underlying profit for the half-year ended June 30 rose to $411 million from $217 million a year earlier, beating Citi estimates of $377 million.

The company declared an interim dividend of 6 cents a share, compared with 3.5 cents last year when it revived payouts after grappling with debt for more than two years.





