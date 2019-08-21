Quantcast

Santos first-half profit jumps 89% on higher output, Quadrant buy

By Reuters

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Australian energy producer Santos Ltd on Thursday said first half-profit rose 89%, boosted by its acquisition of Quadrant Energy and strong output from its Cooper Basin fields in South Australia.

Australia's No. 2 independent gas producer said underlying profit for the half-year ended June 30 came in at $411 million, compared with $217 million a year earlier, beating Citi estimates of $377 million.

Santos declared an interim dividend of 6 cents a share compared with 3.5 cents last year when it revived payouts after grappling with debt for more than two years.





