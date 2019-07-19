Santander's Andrea Orcel story doesn't add up

Reuters





By Christopher Thompson

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Innocence is often the first casualty of war. Any hint of blamelessness has long been lost in the battle between Andrea Orcel and Santander boss Ana Botin. The Spanish lender last year offered to pay the former UBS banker up to 35 million euros for lost compensation when he joined as chief executive, according to a copy of a letter seen by Reuters Breakingviews. That appears to contradict the bank's subsequent explanation for withdrawing its offer. To maintain her credibility with shareholders, Botin owes them a better explanation.

In January, however, the Santander board cancelled the appointment, stating that it could not meet Orcel's pay demands. The lender said the cost of compensating the banker for deferred pay he would forfeit by leaving UBS "would be a sum significantly above the board's original expectations at the time of the appointment".

But that reason doesn't add up. Orcel was entitled to about 45 million euros in deferred pay from UBS after stepping down, according to a person familiar with the discussions. The offer letter, signed by Orcel and Santander's board secretary, states the banker should make his "best efforts" to persuade the Swiss bank to let him keep some of that compensation. However, Santander also promised to pay him "a maximum of" 35 million euros in stock if that did not happen. When Orcel resigned, UBS made it clear that he would forfeit any deferred pay unless he left the banking industry.

Santander and Orcel may have had subsequent disagreements which contributed to the Spanish bank's decision to cancel its offer. Nevertheless, the bank's letter included a signing-on bonus of 17 million euros in cash, as well as annual compensation of up to 10 million euros a year. The package seems at odds with the board's January statement that it couldn't determine the final cost of hiring Orcel when it made the offer.

Orcel is now suing Santander for 100 million euros in damages. The Spanish bank insists it has explained its decision clearly and will present evidence in court as required. Whatever the outcome of the battle, though, Botin is set to face some more urgent questions from investors.

CONTEXT NEWS

