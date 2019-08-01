Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. ( SC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $26.91, the dividend yield is 3.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SC was $26.91, representing a -3.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.75 and a 67.14% increase over the 52 week low of $16.10.

SC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company ( AXP ) and S&P Global Inc. ( SPGI ). SC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.68. Zacks Investment Research reports SC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 11.12%, compared to an industry average of 16.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SC as a top-10 holding:

Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF ( QVM )

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX ( FXO )

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund ( EZM )

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF ( USLB ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXO with an increase of 7.09% over the last 100 days. QVM has the highest percent weighting of SC at 2.24%.