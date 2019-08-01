Quantcast

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

By

Shutterstock photo

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. ( SC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $26.91, the dividend yield is 3.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SC was $26.91, representing a -3.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.75 and a 67.14% increase over the 52 week low of $16.10.

SC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company ( AXP ) and S&P Global Inc. ( SPGI ). SC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.68. Zacks Investment Research reports SC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 11.12%, compared to an industry average of 16.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have SC as a top-10 holding:

  • Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF ( QVM )
  • First Trust Financials AlphaDEX ( FXO )
  • WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund ( EZM )
  • Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF ( USLB ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXO with an increase of 7.09% over the last 100 days. QVM has the highest percent weighting of SC at 2.24%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines
Referenced Symbols: SC , AXP , SPGI , QVM , FXO , EZM , USLB


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar