Quantcast

Santander agrees deal to buy back its Madrid HQ

By Reuters

Reuters


MADRID, July 3 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander has reached an agreement with the billionaire Reuben brothers to buy back its headquarters in Madrid, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

In January a court ruled the brothers had won a tender with a cash bid for the complex, net of debt, of 283 million euros ($319.2 million).

"There's an agreement with the Reuben brothers to buy back the (property)," one of the sources with knowledge of the deal said, adding that it still needed to be signed off.

Neither of the sources disclosed the price of the transaction.

The tender was part of a liquidation settlement of Marme Investments, which bought Santander's headquarters for 1.9 billion euros in a 40-year sale-and-leaseback deal in 2018.

Santander pays millions of euros in monthly rent to the owner of the 250 hectare plot whose nine futuristic buildings include offices, restaurants and a residence for its employees.

($1 = 0.8867 euros)





This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , US Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: SAN


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar