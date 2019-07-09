Quantcast

Sanrio hit with $7 mln EU fine for cross-border sales curbs

By Reuters

BRUSSELS, July 9 (Reuters) - Japanese company Sanrio , which owns the Hello Kitty franchise, was fined 6.2 million euros ($6.94 million) by EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday for preventing cross-border sales of its products in Europe.

The European Commission, which started an investigation into the company and several others two years ago, said Sanrio's non-exclusive licensing agreements breached EU antitrust rules. The anti-competitive practices occurred from January 2008 to December 2018.

These included direct measures restricting out-of-territory sales by licensees and measures such as a audits and not renewing contracts to encourage compliance with the curbs.

