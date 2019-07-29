Quantcast

Sanofi raises outlook after strong Q2 numbers

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - Sanofi raised its 2019 outlook on the back of second-quarter results lifted by double digit growth at its vaccines and rare diseases businesses.

The French drugmaker said on Monday it was now eyeing earnings per share growth of around 5% compared to an earlier target range of 3-5%.

Sales of Dupixent, developed with U.S firm Regeneron rose 168% in the second quarter to 496 million euros ($551.80 million).

Second quarter business net income rose 4.9% at constant exchange rates to 1.64 billion euros while sales were up 3.9% to 8.63 billion euros.

Sanofi booked an 1.8 billion euros impairment charge of intangible assets in the quarter related to haemophilia product Eloctate, after lower sales in the U.S. and a revision of sales projections.

Eloctate's revenue fell 11%, a result of direct competition from Roche's Hemlibra, a newcomer in the market.

Eloctate was developed by U.S. haemophilia specialist Bioverativ which Sanofi agreed to buy last year for $11.6 billion.

