Sanofi Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SNY

In trading on Monday, shares of Sanofi (Symbol: SNY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.21, changing hands as low as $42.92 per share. Sanofi shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SNY's low point in its 52 week range is $40.19 per share, with $45.62 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $42.99.
