Sanofi Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SNY

In trading on Monday, shares of Sanofi (Symbol: SNY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.07, changing hands as high as $43.56 per share. Sanofi shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SNY's low point in its 52 week range is $40.19 per share, with $45.62 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $43.03.
