Sanofi a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 3.9% Yield (SNY)

Sanofi (Symbol: SNY) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''International S.A.F.E. 10'' list, signifying an international stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.9% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least five years of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.
According to the ETF Finder
at ETF Channel
, Sanofi is an underlying holding representing 2.06% of the Powershares International Dividend Achievers ETF ( PID
), which holds $15,619,593 worth of SNY shares.
Sanofi (Symbol: SNY) made the "Dividend Channel International S.A.F.E. 10" list because of these qualities: S
. Solid return - hefty yield and strong DividendRank
characteristics; A.
Accelerating amount - consistent dividend increases over time; F
. Flawless five year history - never a missed or lowered dividend; E.
Enduring - at least a half-decade of dividend payments.
Start slideshow:
Ten Top S.A.F.E. International Dividend Stocks »
The annualized dividend paid by Sanofi is $1.722322/share, currently paid in annual installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 05/07/2019. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for SNY, which the report stressed as being of key importance.
SNY operates in the Drugs & Pharmaceuticals sector, among companies like Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ
), and Pfizer Inc ( PFE
).