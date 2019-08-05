Sanmina Corp Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Sanmina Corp (Symbol: SANM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.76, changing hands as low as $28.56 per share. Sanmina Corp shares are currently trading off about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SANM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SANM's low point in its 52 week range is $22.30 per share, with $34.71 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $29.73.
