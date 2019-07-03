Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SGMO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.36, changing hands as high as $11.49 per share. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SGMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SGMO's low point in its 52 week range is $6.26 per share, with $19.25 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $11.48.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »