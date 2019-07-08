InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGMO ) stock was on the up and up to kick off the week as the business revealed that it has made some key forward progress in its gene therapy that is designed to treat hemophilia A.

Source: Shutterstock

The Richmond, Calif.-based business revealed on Friday - along with its partner Pfizer (NYSE: PFE ) - updated data from its Phase I/II Alta study of SB-525, designed to treat the aforementioned blood ailment. The data was presented in Melbourne, Australia, which hosts the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis congress.

Sangamo and Pfizer highlighted data that showed, out of the four patients who were given the highest dose of 30 trillion vectors per kilogram, two of them rapidly experienced positive results. They attained normal and sustained levels of Factor VIII with no reported bleeding events or need to receive treatment with the factor for as long as 24 weeks.

The other two experienced Factor VIII activity kinetics that was consistent with the first two patients. Sangamo had presented interim data on eight patients that the biotechnology company treated with SB-525 in April, which indicated that the therapy was well-tolerated-the data also showed a dose-dependent increase in Factor VIII levels across the dosage cohorts.

The California business was founded in 1995 and it focuses its treatments on helping patients with hemophilia and other genetic illnesses.

SGMO stock is up about 3.5% on Monday following the news.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Sangamo Therapeutics News: SGMO Stock Surges on Gene Therapy Study appeared first on InvestorPlace .