Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. ( SASR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SASR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.14% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $34.72, the dividend yield is 3.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SASR was $34.72, representing a -14.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.56 and a 16.39% increase over the 52 week low of $29.83.

SASR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). SASR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.18. Zacks Investment Research reports SASR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 12.12%, compared to an industry average of 6.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates,