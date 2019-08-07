SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

SandRidge Permian Trust ( PER ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.089 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PER prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25.35% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $1.84, the dividend yield is 19.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PER was $1.84, representing a -38.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $3 and a 26.9% increase over the 52 week low of $1.45.

PER is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( PBR ). PER's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.48.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PER Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.