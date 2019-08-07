SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (SDR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II ( SDR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.028 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SDR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -20% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $0.58, the dividend yield is 19.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SDR was $0.58, representing a -64.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $1.64 and a 38.1% increase over the 52 week low of $.42.

SDR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( PBR ). SDR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.2.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SDR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.