SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (SDT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I ( SDT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.026 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SDT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -29.73% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $0.59, the dividend yield is 17.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SDT was $0.59, representing a -65.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $1.70 and a 29.71% increase over the 52 week low of $.45.

SDT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( PBR ). SDT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.18.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SDT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.