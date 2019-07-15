San Diego Leads the Way for a Flourishing Biotech Sector

Welcome to San Diego, home to thriving tech startups, booming tourism, prominent research institutions and a flourishing biotech sector. In the last two years, the city has experienced a surge in venture capital investing. Last year alone, local companies raised $2.5 billion, up 94% from the prior year.

In terms of money received, biotech is leading in more ways than one. The life sciences industry has generated more than $178 billion in total revenue. California has always been a healthy state for tech companies, but San Diego is number one in life sciences venture-capital investment.

Dexcom, Neurocrine and Oncternal are just a few of the companies that are sharing with us their goals, challenges and how they're shaping the future of an industry in California and beyond. Join us with the leaders steering these companies and innovating right here in San Diego.

This week, Nasdaq visits the hub for biotech and brings you stories from companies across San Diego. Dylan James, VP at Nasdaq and Ivonne Romero, Managing Director at Nasdaq will give you access to some of the biggest names in San Diego making waves in the biotech space. This is San Diego Week.