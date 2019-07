Reuters





SEOUL, July 31 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd posted a 56% drop in second-quarter operating profit on Wednesday, hit by continuing declines in memory chip prices amid oversupply.

Operating profit was 6.6 trillion won ($5.6 billion) in the second quarter, in line with the 6.5 trillion won estimate the company released earlier this month.

The notoriously cyclical memory chip industry is in the midst of a downturn after a two-year boom, as slowing demand for gadgets such as smartphones pulls down chip prices.

($1 = 1,180.7000 won)