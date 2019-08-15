Samsung Display may suspend output at S.Korean LCD plant - spokeswoman

Reuters





SEOUL, Aug 16 (Reuters) - South Korean panel maker Samsung Display, a unit of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd , is considering suspending one of its liquid crystal display (LCD) production lines in South Korea due to a supply glut, a company spokeswoman said on Friday.

Samsung Display currently operates two LCD production lines in South Korea and one in China.

