S&P 500 Hits 3,000 for the First Time After Fed Chair Powell Hints at Rate Cut

Market Movers

Powell testimony release at 8:30 a.m. suggests dovish Fed and moved stocks higher

The S&P 500 traded above 3,000 for the first time this morning

MBA Mortgage Applications fell 2.4%

Wholesale inventories fell 0.4% n May, in line with expectations and with April's reading

Oil prices moved higher on a larger than expected draw down and tensions in Iran

Mike's Commentary

Welp, that didn't take long. We wrote yesterday that the market would not do too much until the Fed weighed in via Chairman Powell's House Financial Services Committee testimony at 10 a.m. today. There are also FOMC minutes scheduled for release at 2 p.m. and continuing Powell testimony tomorrow. However, at 8:30 a.m. this morning the text of Powell's testimony hit the wires causing market futures to jump.

Mr. Powell stated that the baseline case is for solid growth and strong labor markets but that "uncertainties have increased in recent months". He also noted that many officials at the June FOMC meeting saw a stronger case for somewhat easier monetary policy. Also, the Chairman pointed to the risk that weak inflation may prove to be more persistent as inflation pressures remain muted. He noted that housing investment and manufacturing appear to have dipped in Q2 while business investment seems to have slowed considerably on trade worries. In addition, he cited Brexit and debt ceiling worries.

All of this was exactly what the market needed to hear. The remarks suggest a rate cut is coming, with market-based probabilities of a 100% chance of a 25bp cut later this month and (now) a 55% chance of three quarter-point cuts by year end. The risk that the Fed will go a bit slower than the market wanted (remember Friday's jobs report) is all but removed, and stocks reversed the last two days of losses in the futures markets before the day even began.

The FOMC minutes release at 2 p.m. today could prove interesting as traders will look for further confirmation of interest in a rate cut at the July 30-31 meeting. Whether the Fed should hold such sway over the markets is an argument for another time, but it's the world we've been living in for many years now.

Stocks added to early gains within the first half hour, with the Dow up about 190 points and the big action in the S&P 500, which hit the 3,000 level for the first time as traders broke out their S&P 3K hats, as the Nasdaq Composite rose 89 points - Charlie on our team still has his first Nasdaq 5,000 hat. Later, stocks gave up some of the early gains but are largely higher across the board.

Treasury yields dropped and gold rose on the Powell testimony with the 10-year yield dropping to 2.05% after three straight days of gains and gold moving back above $1,400/oz. The U.S. Dollar Index also fell on today's news. Oil rose on reports of falling U.S. stockpiles and Iran tension. The API report showed a draw of 8.13 million barrels against a forecast of a 2.9 million barrel draw according to Bloomberg. Crude rose $1.73 to $59.56 as of 10:00 a.m.

Unsurprisingly, most stocks were higher as of 10 a.m, with 369 advancers and 131 decliners in the S&P 500. We've seen much strong breadth in prior rallies however, so there is perhaps a warning in these market "internals". We're down to 276 advancers currently against 226 decliners as of about 11:4 5a.m. Energy stocks took their cues from oil prices and were the leading group. Tech, Industrials, Healthcare and other "risk on" sectors rose, with only Real Estate stocks trading lower as defensives lagged (see the chart below).

