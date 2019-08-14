Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. ( SAL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 46th quarter that SAL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.13, the dividend yield is 3.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SAL was $37.13, representing a -16.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.69 and a 11.84% increase over the 52 week low of $33.20.

SAL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc ( HSBC ) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation ( ETFC ). SAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.55. Zacks Investment Research reports SAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 19.93%, compared to an industry average of 6.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SAL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.