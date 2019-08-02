Quantcast

Salini secures backing to create Italian construction champion

By Reuters

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Italy's largest builder, Salini Impregilo , has secured financial backing to realise a government-backed plan to build a national construction champion, which includes the group's proposed takeover of troubled rival Astaldi .

Salini made the much-anticipated announcement on Friday, saying it had secured financing commitments for the plan, dubbed "Project Italy", from state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), Salini's major family shareholder, Salini Costruttori, and three major Italian financial institutions.

