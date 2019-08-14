Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund ( SMM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.171 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 29, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SMM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that SMM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.74, the dividend yield is 8.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SMM was $7.74, representing a -27.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.68 and a 13.82% increase over the 52 week low of $6.80.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SMM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.