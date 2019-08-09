Salesforce.com Takes Over #4 Spot From Centene Corp

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) has taken over the #4 spot from Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of Salesforce.com Inc versus Centene Corp plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (CRM plotted in blue; CNC plotted in green):
Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CRM vs. CNC:
CRM is currently trading down about 1.3%, while CNC is off about 0.5% midday Friday.
Favorites »