Salesforce expands footprint into China with Alibaba partnership

July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. cloud-based service provider Salesforce.com Inc said on Wednesday it will partner with Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd , as Salesforce looks to make inroads into the Chinese software market with its cloud-based products.

"Alibaba will become the exclusive provider of Salesforce to customers in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, and Salesforce will become the exclusive enterprise CRM product suite sold by Alibaba," the company said in a (graphic).

The Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform that San Francisco-based Salesforce intends to sell in the regions include Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Salesforce Platform, the company said.





