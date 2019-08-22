Salesforce (CRM) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Software stocks have been punished during the recent tech selloff. And Salesforce (CRM), which is set to report second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday, hasn’t escaped that wrath.

Despite its success, Salesforce has seen its share fall more than 9.5% over the past thirty days. And there’s also increased skepticism surrounding the company’s recent acquisition of Tableau Software (DATA). But investors who have waited for a better entry point can still do well here, given the company’s projected earnings growth rate of 27.5% annually over the next five years. This is because its relationship management services are a must-have for companies looking to add capabilities such as sales, marketing, e-commerce and analytics.

Indeed, spending $15.7 billion for Tableau has caught many analysts by surprise. But the deal also highlights Salesforce’s persistent need to diversify beyond its market-leading CRM software and dive deeper into the realm of data analytics. What’s more, there are also indications that Tableau offers meaningful revenue synergy to Salesforce, including contributing as much as $580 million to Salesforce’s second-half revenue, according to some estimates.

Even more optimistic figures suggests Tableau could generate between $700 million to $800 million in Billings in addition to $80 million to $100 million in free cash flow in the back half of the year. In other words, acquiring Tableau, despite the hefty premium, could be immediately accretive to Salesforce’s numbers. As such, Salesforce’s guidance and its billings forecast on Thursday will be closely-watched to indicate the direction of the stock.

For the quarter that ended July, Wall Street expects the San Francisco-based company to earn 47 cents per share on revenue of $3.95 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 71 cents per share on revenue of $3.28 billion. For the full year, ending February 2020, earnings of $2.64 per share would decline 2.7% year over year, while full-year revenue of $16.65 billion would rise 25.4% year over year.

Strong revenue and earnings growth projections are par for the course for Salesforce, which has topped or matched the Street’s earnings estimates in twenty straight quarters. Still, the Street is mixed on what the company might say Thursday. John DiFucci, analysts at Jefferies who has a buy rating and a $165 price target on CRM, said he expects Q2 numbers to be a weaker-than-usual quarter from Salesforce. Cowen analyst Derrick Wood, who rate the stock as Outperform and a $185 price target, said there will be “a lot of moving parts in the numbers."

In the fourth quarter, reported in June, the company beat on both the top and bottom lines. Q1 revenue of $3.74 billion beat Street forecast for $3.68 billion, while adjusted EPS of 93 cents per share easily topped the 61 cents per share analysts were looking for. Salesforce continues to deliver where it matters the most despite the industry being highly competitive, where rivals such as Adobe (ADBE) and Oracle (ORCL) are growing market share.

Salesforce’s ability to offer integrated solutions, combined with strategic partnerships with tech giants such as Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG , GOOGL) has given it a key competitive advantage, particularly in terms of its international reach. And until there are meaningful signs of slowing growth, CRM stock should be owned.