Sainsbury's says not talking to internal candidates for CEO succession

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Sainsbury's is not talking to internal candidates about succession plans to Chief Executive Officer Mike Coupe and he has the full support of company's shareholders and the board, a company spokesperson told Reuters late on Saturday.

The company's response comes after the Telegraph newspaper reported earlier that the British supermarket chain was preparing internally for a succession plan.

"Every responsible business has potential succession plans for its CEO. This is nothing new," a Sainsbury's spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The Telegraph had earlier the company was considering internal candidates for a replacement to CEO, which included John Rogers, the head of Argos unit, Simon Roberts, its retail and operations director and Paul Mills-Hicks, the food commercial director (graphic).

Sainsbury's was due to conduct a thorough external search as well, the newspaper said.

Coupe has previously said that he would not quit from his role following company's failed attempt to buy Walmart-owned Asda earlier in the year.