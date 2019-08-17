Quantcast

Sainsbury's says not talking to internal candidates for CEO succession

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 17 (Reuters) - Sainsbury's is not talking to internal candidates about succession plans to Chief Executive Officer Mike Coupe and he has the full support of company's shareholders and the board, a company spokesperson told Reuters late on Saturday.

The company's response comes after the Telegraph newspaper reported earlier that the British supermarket chain was preparing internally for a succession plan.

"Every responsible business has potential succession plans for its CEO. This is nothing new," a Sainsbury's spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The Telegraph had earlier the company was considering internal candidates for a replacement to CEO, which included John Rogers, the head of Argos unit, Simon Roberts, its retail and operations director and Paul Mills-Hicks, the food commercial director (graphic).

Sainsbury's was due to conduct a thorough external search as well, the newspaper said.

Coupe has previously said that he would not quit from his role following company's failed attempt to buy Walmart-owned Asda earlier in the year.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar