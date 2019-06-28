Saia Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SAIA

In trading on Friday, shares of Saia Inc (Symbol: SAIA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.39, changing hands as high as $64.84 per share. Saia Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAIA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SAIA's low point in its 52 week range is $52.04 per share, with $83.75 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $64.22.
