SAGE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Sage Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SAGE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $153.25, changing hands as low as $149.24 per share. Sage Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SA GE shares , versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SAGE's low point in its 52 week range is $79.88 per share, with $193.56 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $152.76.
