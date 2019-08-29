S.Africa's Woolworths fashion business returns to sales growth, shares rise

Reuters





JOHANNESBURG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - South African retailer Woolworths Holdings Ltd reported a 2.1% drop in annual earnings on Thursday but cheered investors with a turnaround in its fashion, beauty and home business after fixing poor product choices which had weighed on its sales.

Group Chief Executive Ian Moir has admitted previously to mistakes when it came to its local fashion business, where poor product choices in clothing, especially in womenswear, had hurt sales in the previous year.

The firm has been fixing those mistakes by providing what it describes as "beautiful basic" items to appeal to its base of customers who do not want too fashionable or too young items.

"The second-half is really worth calling out within fashion, beauty and home. We got it back to where it should be, We've refocused the business and made the changes we talked about," Moir said during the result presentation.

"We're getting back to what Woolworths is all about. Its core basics are there, which are the building blocks of your wardrobe. We've reminded ourselves just who our customers are and we're delivering to them."

Sales in the second-half rose 5.5% with comparable sales up 4.7%. Group sales rose by 3.9% to 78.2 billion rand ($5.13 billion), with adjusted profit before tax down 3.7% to 4.6 billion rand.

Woolworths South Africa, which also includes the food business and trades in 10 countries in sub-Saharan Africa, accounts for more than 70% of group operating profit.

Shares in the company were up 5.4% at 54.87 rand by 0830 GMT as investors welcomed the unit's turnaround and looked beyond a fall in the group's adjusted headline earnings per share to 356.3 cents from 364.1 cents in the prior year.

In Australia, where retail trading conditions remained challenging, David Jones, which was also significantly impacted by sales disruption from its Elizabeth Street store refurbishment, saw sales fall by 0.8%, with comparable sales dipping 0.1%.

The firm announced earlier in August that it had written down the value of its Australian upmarket department store chain David Jones on structural changes in the retail market and subdued consumer spending in a slowing economy.

It booked an impairment charge of A$437.4 million ($295.42 million) against David Jones, reducing the unit's valuation to about A$965 million.

The impairment had no effect on HEPS, the main profit gauge in South Africa which strips out certain one-off items.

($1 = 1.4806 Australian dollars)

($1 = 15.2369 rand)