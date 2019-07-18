Quantcast

S.Africa's Liberty sees H1 earnings to rise

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


JOHANNESBURG, July 18 (Reuters) - South African insurer Liberty Holdings Ltd said on Thursday half-year earnings are expected to jump at least 45% as the firm proceeds with its turnaround plan.

Normalised headline earnings per share, a key profit measure that excludes certain one-off items, is expected to be between 698.9 cents and 747.1 cents per share for the six months ended June 30, up from 482 cents a year earlier.

"Progress is being made towards rebuilding a competitive and sustainable business, resulting in improved operating earnings whilst the focus on new business volumes continues," the firm said in a statement.





This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar