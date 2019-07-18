S.Africa's Liberty sees H1 earnings to rise

Shutterstock photo





JOHANNESBURG, July 18 (Reuters) - South African insurer Liberty Holdings Ltd said on Thursday half-year earnings are expected to jump at least 45% as the firm proceeds with its turnaround plan.

Normalised headline earnings per share, a key profit measure that excludes certain one-off items, is expected to be between 698.9 cents and 747.1 cents per share for the six months ended June 30, up from 482 cents a year earlier.

"Progress is being made towards rebuilding a competitive and sustainable business, resulting in improved operating earnings whilst the focus on new business volumes continues," the firm said in a statement.