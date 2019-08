Shutterstock photo





JOHANNESBURG, Aug 20 (Reuters) - South Africa'sKAP Industrial Holdings on Tuesday reported a 25% fall in full-year profit citing the impact of an accounting change on a black economic empowerment transaction.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) stood at 45.9 cents per share in the year to June 30, down from 61.6 cents per share a year earlier.

HEPS strips out certain one-off items and is the main profit gauge in South Africa.