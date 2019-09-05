S.Africa's Impala Platinum swings to profit, delays closure of shafts

Reuters





JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 (Reuters) - South Africa'sImpala Platinum Holdings Ltd (Implats) on Thursday said it swung to an annual profit thanks to higher sales volumes, higher rhodium and palladium prices and improved performance at its Rustenburg mine.

A surge in the metals prices has thrown struggling South African mining companies a lifeline and the company also said it had delayed the closure of some of its shafts and plans to contract out mining of Shaft 1, which was originally put up for sale.

The platinum miner reported headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 423 cents for the year ended June 30, compared to a loss of 171 cents a year earlier.

Implats said revenue rose 36% to 48.6 billion rand ($3.19 billion) on the back of higher sales volumes, higher metals prices and the weaker rand.

Net cash from operating activities soared to 10.7 billion rand from a loss of 1 million rand in the prior year.

Implats in 2018 had initially planned to cut about a third -- more than 13,000 jobs -- over two years at its labour-intensive, conventional operations in the Rustenburg platinum belt.

"The focus in 2020 will be on advancing the phased restructuring of Impala Rustenburg while taking advantage of the operational improvements realised over the past year maintaining delivery from all other group operations," Implats CEO Nico Muller in a statement.

($1 = 15.2369 rand)