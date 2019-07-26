Quantcast

S.Africa's cenbank governor says will look to keep lending rates predictable

By Reuters

PRETORIA, July 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's central bank will look to keep lending rates predictable and in line with its inflation targeting mandate to support a flagging economy, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Friday.

"A more stable and predictable path of interest rates will enhance the environment for sustained economic growth," Kganyago said at the Reserve Bank's annual general meeting.

The country suffered a decline in first-quarter economic growth of 3.2%, the worst in a decade, as power outages by state utility Eskom hit mining, manufacturing and retailers.





