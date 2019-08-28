S.Africa's Adcock Ingram posts higher FY profit, unloads Ghana investment

Shutterstock photo





JOHANNESBURG, Aug 28 (Reuters) - South African pharmaceutical firm Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday full-year earnings rose 10.6% and that it disposed of its investment in Ghana.

Headline earnings per share from continuing operations for the year ended June 30 rose to 421.7 cents from a restated 381.3 cents in the previous year.

HEPS is the most widely watched profit gauge in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

Adcock Ingram, which also has operations in India, said revenue rose 11% to 7.1 billion rand ($465.97 million).

($1 = 15.2369 rand)