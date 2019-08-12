Quantcast

S.Africa's Absa bank says has found new CEO, to be named in due course

By Reuters

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 12 (Reuters) - South African lender Absa said on Monday it had completed the process to appoint a new CEO, who would be named in due course and take up office in January.

"The individual will be announced in due course (as per the conditions imposed by the Prudential Authority) and will take up office in January 2020," the bank said in a statement.

When long-time boss Maria Ramos retired earlier this year, Absa said it was confident it could name its new CEO before reporting half year results. The results are due to be announced on Tuesday.





