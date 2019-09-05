Safran raises profit forecasts after strong H1

Reuters





PARIS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - France'sSafran raised full-year profit forecasts and extended the mandate of its chief executive to the end of next year as the world's second-largest aircraft parts supplier reported stronger than expected first-half profits.

The maker of aircraft engines and components such as landing gear said first-half recurring operating income rose 36% to 1.883 billion euros ($2.10 billion) on revenue up 27% to 12.102 billion euros, reflecting higher margins across three reorganised divisions.

Safran said its board had kickstarted the process of finding a successor to Chief Executive Philippe Petitcolin, who had been due to retire next May. Petitcolin's term has been extended to end-2020 "in order to favour a smooth transition," Safran said.