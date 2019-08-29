Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. ( SAFT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SAFT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $96.09, the dividend yield is 3.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SAFT was $96.09, representing a -6.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $102.34 and a 23.86% increase over the 52 week low of $77.58.

SAFT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited ( CB ) and American International Group, Inc. ( AIG ). SAFT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.7.

Interested in gaining exposure to SAFT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SAFT as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF ( CSB )

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF ( CSF )

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF ( CSA ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSA with an decrease of -5% over the last 100 days. CSB has the highest percent weighting of SAFT at 1.77%.