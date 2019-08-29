Quantcast

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

By

Shutterstock photo

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. ( SAFT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SAFT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $96.09, the dividend yield is 3.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SAFT was $96.09, representing a -6.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $102.34 and a 23.86% increase over the 52 week low of $77.58.

SAFT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited ( CB ) and American International Group, Inc. ( AIG ). SAFT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.7.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SAFT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SAFT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have SAFT as a top-10 holding:

  • VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF ( CSB )
  • VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF ( CSF )
  • VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF ( CSA ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSA with an decrease of -5% over the last 100 days. CSB has the highest percent weighting of SAFT at 1.77%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines
Referenced Symbols: SAFT , CB , AIG , CSB , CSF , CSA


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar