Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Safehold Inc. ( SAFE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.156 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SAFE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $28.44, the dividend yield is 2.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SAFE was $28.44, representing a -8.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.08 and a 76.32% increase over the 52 week low of $16.13.

SAFE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as CBRE Group, Inc. ( CBRE ) and Invitation Homes Inc. ( INVH ). SAFE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.8. Zacks Investment Research reports SAFE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 125%, compared to an industry average of -6.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SAFE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.