Safe-haven bonds draw investors

Shutterstock photo





By Daniel Stanton

SINGAPORE, Aug 22 (IFR) - Two Asian issuers took advantage of the dearth of Asian investment-grade bond supply in recent weeks to revive the market and print flat to their curves.

Singapore Telecommunications on Tuesday priced US$750m 2.375% 10-year senior unsecured bonds at 99.259 to yield 2.459%, drawing final orders of over US$2.7bn from more than 140 accounts.

The same day, Japanese electricity utility Chugoku Electric Power sold US$500m five-year Reg S bonds at par to yield 2.401%, equivalent to Treasuries plus 95bp, drawing orders of more than US$2.1bn from 122 accounts.

Pricing came at the tight end of final guidance of Treasuries plus 95bp-100bp, and inside initial price thoughts of 120bp area.

Only a handful of Asian investment-grade deals have priced in US dollars this month: Triple B rated Orient Securities and Dongxing Securities sold US$300m and US$400m three and four-year bonds, respectively, on August 8 and 13, while the last big deal was Sinopec's US$2bn three-tranche offering on August 1.

FROZEN

The Asian offshore pipeline practically froze since China allowed its currency to drop beyond Rmb7 to the dollar on August 5, causing other emerging market currencies to weaken and stocks to sell off.

That also caused Treasuries to tighten, as investors looked for safe havens, and as stability returned in recent days it presented an opportunity for investment-grade credits to come to market.

The dry spell in Asian IG meant that the leads looked to the US market to gauge the appropriate new issue concession. New issues there have paid 2bp-5bp over their secondary curves lately.

Singtel came out with initial guidance of a range rather than a single number, an approach that it and fellow Singaporean issuers Temasek Holdings and Clifford Capital have used before. Orders were over US$2bn after lunch and peaked at US$3.25bn when final guidance was announced.

The Singapore-headquartered telecoms company had been looking at a size of around US$500m and the demand allowed it to print US$750m. In the end, Singtel looked to have priced flat to its secondary curve, based on its outstanding 2028 bonds that were seen at a G spread of 90bp.

"I think they tightened as much as they could in this market," said a source close to the deal.

Market participants said that Singtel's business, which has its core markets in Singapore and Australia, looked resilient even as recession fears grow. It also benefited from its strong ownership, with Singaporean government investment holding company Temasek holding a 52.6% stake as of July 10.

Singtel Group Treasury is the issuer and the bonds are guaranteed by Singtel. Expected ratings are A1/A+ (Moody's/S&P), on par with the guarantor.

FULLY CHARGED

Meanwhile, Chugoku Electric's deal was not only larger than its previous US$300m five-year print in February, but came 5bp tighter in Treasury spread terms, despite more volatile market conditions.

The existing 2024 bonds were seen at 91bp-92bp over Treasuries, indicating that the issuer paid little to no new issue concession.

The new bonds have an expected A3 rating by Moody's.

Asian investors took 88% of Singtel's Reg S bonds and EMEA accounts 12%. By investor type, fund managers and asset managers booked 43%, bank treasuries 22%, public sector investors and pension funds 16%, insurers 14%, and private banks and others 5%.

Asia accounted for 96% of Chugoku Electric's bonds and EMEA 4%. By investor type, fund managers and asset managers booked a combined 53%, banks 24%, insurers 15%, and private banks and others 8%.

Citigroup, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank were joint bookrunners for the Singtel trade, while Mizuho, SMBC Nikko and Morgan Stanley were joint bookrunners for Chugoku Electric's deal.

Both bonds were seen 1bp wider on Wednesday, as Asian credit widened 1bp.