Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares Crosses Above 9.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: SB.PRC) were yielding above the 9.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $20.99 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.06% in the "Shipping" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, SB.PRC was trading at a 11.96% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 22.05% in the "Shipping" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of SB.PRC shares, versus SB:

Below is a dividend history chart for SB.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares:

In Monday trading, Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: SB.PRC) is currently down about 4.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SB) are down about 8.4%.

