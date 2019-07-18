Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 19, 2019

Sachem Capital Corp. ( SACH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 29, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SACH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.55, the dividend yield is 8.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SACH was $5.55, representing a -2.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.69 and a 46.05% increase over the 52 week low of $3.80.

SACH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). SACH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.51.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SACH Dividend History page.