Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. ( SBRA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SBRA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that SBRA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.93, the dividend yield is 8.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBRA was $20.93, representing a -12.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.83 and a 33.31% increase over the 52 week low of $15.70.

SBRA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). SBRA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.11. Zacks Investment Research reports SBRA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -18.56%, compared to an industry average of -1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SBRA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SBRA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SBRA as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF ( KBWY )

The Long-Term Care ETF ( OLD )

Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF ( RORE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OLD with an increase of 8.98% over the last 100 days. KBWY has the highest percent weighting of SBRA at 4.63%.