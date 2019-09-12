Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Sabine Royalty Trust ( SBR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.241 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SBR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.24% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $45.13, the dividend yield is 6.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBR was $45.13, representing a -14.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.59 and a 49.09% increase over the 52 week low of $30.27.

SBR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and PetroChina Company Limited ( PTR ). SBR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.44.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SBR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.