SABESP's (SBS) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao PauloSBS or SABESP's net income in second-quarter 2019 improved 149.8% year over year to R$454.4 million ($118 million). The company's earnings per share (EPS) totaled R$0.66, up from the year-ago figure of R$0.27.



Considering the ADR equivalent of EPS, the bottom line in the reported quarter was 17 cents, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents by 32%.



Total Revenues



In the reported quarter, SABESP's net operating revenues (including construction sales) were R$3,997.9 million ($1,038.3 million), up 8.9% year over year. The figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $969 million by 7.1%.

Highlights of the Release



In the second quarter, costs and expenses, including construction costs, totaled R$3,195 million ($829.7 million), increasing 22.1% year over year.



Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were R$1,231.6 million ($319.8 million), declining 10.9% from the prior-year quarter.



Billed water and sewage volumes in second-quarter 2019 grew 2.6% year over year to 955.4 million cubic meters.



Zacks Rank



SABESP currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Other Water Supply Utilities' Release



Here are some other players from the water utility space that have reported second-quarter earnings. American States Water AWR , SJW Group SJW and Connecticut Water Service, Inc. CTWS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.1%, 9.4% and 1.5%, respectively.



