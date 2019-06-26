Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. ( RHP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RHP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.88% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $78.58, the dividend yield is 4.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RHP was $78.58, representing a -12.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $90.02 and a 22.09% increase over the 52 week low of $64.36.

RHP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). RHP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.18. Zacks Investment Research reports RHP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 14.27%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates,