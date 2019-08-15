Ryder System, Inc. (R) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019

Ryder System, Inc. ( R ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.56 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased R prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.7% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $47.18, the dividend yield is 4.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of R was $47.18, representing a -40.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $79.95 and a 5.31% increase over the 52 week low of $44.80.

R is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Amerco ( UHAL ) and Avis Budget Group, Inc. ( CAR ). R's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.03. Zacks Investment Research reports R's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -1.64%, compared to an industry average of 4.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the R Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to R through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have R as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF ( RFV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RFV with an decrease of -9.36% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of R at 2.04%.