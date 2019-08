Reuters





DUBLIN, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Ryanair <RYA.I > flights to and from British airports are operating without disruption on Friday, the budget airline said, on the second day of a 48-hour strike by its British-based pilots.

The airline said it expected no disruption to its British and schedule on Friday.

An Irish court granted an injunction on Wednesday to prevent Dublin-based pilots striking, but London court rejected a similar application for its British pilots.