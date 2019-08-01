Quantcast

Ryanair Portugal cabin crew union to strike Aug 21-25

By Reuters

DUBLIN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Ryanair's Portuguese cabin crew trade union SNPVAC said on Thursday its members would go on strike for five days from Aug. 21.

The industrial action comes as Ryanair pilots in Ireland and the United Kingdom are holding ballots on a possible strike action in August.

Ryanair, Europe's largest low-cost carrier, suffered a series of damaging strikes last year. Management say significant progress has been made since, with collective labour agreements concluded with a number of pilot unions throughout Europe.

"Strike notice for all cabin crew duties between 00:00 of the 21st of August until 23:29 of 25th of August was sent today to all the relevant entities," the union said in a statement.

Ryanair did not immediately respond to a request for comment.





